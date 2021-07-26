Storm Team 11: Developing showers and storms this afternoon and evening

P.M. Scattered Storms

Higher humidity level means a less comfortable start to the day with temperatures mainly in the 70’s. An incoming system will help to kick off scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening with heavy downpours the main threat.

Extra Summer Sizzle

Just a few lingering storms will be possible Tuesday while a storm systm moves east. Otherwise, the heat begins to build with low 90’s expected Tuesday. Our late July summer heat wave intensifies Wednesday and Thursday with the hottest weather of the summer season as highs approach the mid 90’s.

Storm Threat Late Week

A little relief will come Friday with a scattered storm threat. Otherwise, temperatures will be hot with upper 80’s to low 90’s. Expect more seasonable temperatures this weekend with some storms possible Sunday.

