Forecast

Afternoon/Evening Showers and Storms

A nice start to our weekend with plenty of morning sunshine and mild temperatures. Showers and storms will initially develop over the Blue Ridge Mountains of TN/NC early to midafternoon, then spread in and around the Tri-Cities late this afternoon and evening.

Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail are possible with some of the stronger storms. Highest rain chances will be east of the I-81 corridor.

Saturday Forecast

Saturday Hourly Rain Chances

Widespread Rain and Storms Sunday

Rain and storms become more widespread Sunday afternoon and evening, so anticipate a wet end to the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Future Forecast Sunday afternoon

Cooler Next Week

Scattered showers and storms linger into Monday, while also keeping temperatures mild with highs in the 70’s.

Our next big weather maker will come late next week, Thursday into Friday, with another good chance for rain and storms.

7Day Forecast

