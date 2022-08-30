Rain Likely
Developing showers and storms can be expected today mainly from midday through late afternoon. Heavy downpours are likely with a marginal risk for flooding. Rain will taper off late this evening after a cold front passes through the region. Latest radar is available here
Less Humid Wednesday
Feeling less humid with an overall beautiful Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low to mid-80s while lows Wednesday night dip into the 50s.
Hot end of week
The heat is back late in the week with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s to near 90 by Friday.
Labor Day Weekend
The weekend starts off fairly quiet with just spotty showers on Saturday. A slight increase in rain is expected Sunday with isolated afternoon storms. A shift in the weather pattern will favor scattered storms Monday afternoon.
