Rain Likely

Developing showers and storms can be expected today mainly from midday through late afternoon. Heavy downpours are likely with a marginal risk for flooding. Rain will taper off late this evening after a cold front passes through the region. Latest radar is available here

Tuesday Forecast

Less Humid Wednesday

Feeling less humid with an overall beautiful Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low to mid-80s while lows Wednesday night dip into the 50s.

Lower Humidity

Hot end of week

The heat is back late in the week with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s to near 90 by Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Labor Day Weekend

The weekend starts off fairly quiet with just spotty showers on Saturday. A slight increase in rain is expected Sunday with isolated afternoon storms. A shift in the weather pattern will favor scattered storms Monday afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP