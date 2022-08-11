Scattered showers and storms

Scattered showers and storms will develop this morning with additional scattered showers and storms this afternoon into this evening. Temperatures will be milder with low 80s in the Tri-Cities, and mid-70s in the mountains.

Thursday Forecast

Drying out Friday

A cold front will deliver some drier conditions with much lower humidity levels. Sunshine is also back, making for a perfect end to the work week.

Fall-like change this weekend

With drier air in place, temperatures will dip into the 50s in the Tri-Cities Friday and Saturday night, while mountain low temperatures will fall into the 40s giving us a little hint of fall.

Weekend Outlook

Sunshine will dominate Saturday, while a few showers may move into the area Sunday afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

