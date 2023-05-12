Late Afternoon Storms

Enjoy a mild morning with temperatures in the 60’s. As moisture builds into the region, developing showers and storms become scattered through the late afternoon and evening. Rain and storms look likely through this evening, tapering off after midnight.

Late Day Storms

Mother’s Day Weekend

Saturday

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Saturday. Rain showers are possible in the morning, but more probable during the heating of the day in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures remain in the low to mid 80’s.

Weekend Outlook

Sunday

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered storms developing during the afternoon and evening with mid 80’s.

Mother’s Day

7 Day Forecast

