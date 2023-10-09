Scattered Showers Today

After a chilly morning, expect clouds to roll in this morning followed by some developing scattered showers from late morning into early to mid-afternoon. Temperatures will be cool with low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, low 50’s in the higher elevations.

Milder change ahead

Those sunny fall days return starting Tuesday with milder low 70’s. Temperatures will be on the rise Thursday with mid to upper 70’s.

Next weather maker

A few showers will be possible on Friday ahead of the next system. Scattered showers will become more likely on Saturday. Cloudy and cooler conditions Sunday along with some light showers means a chilly end to this weekend.

Fall Color update

Fall color changes are expected to accelerate this week given the cooler conditions.

Peak color in the mountains is about 1 week away. Peak color in the Tri-Cities is still a few weeks away.

