Warmer Wednesday

Get out and enjoy a perfect December day with some sunshine along with warmer low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.

Wednesday Forecast

Rain to Snow Thursday Night

Showers will be around Thursday morning with the Tri-Cities becoming wet. There is a potential for some icy conditions in western North Carolina into southwest Virginia from Marion to Roanoke where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect Thursday.

Winter Weather

Dangerous Cold Friday

Bigger change comes Thursday night with a quick 1 inch of snow, up to 2 inches in the higher elevations followed by a dramatic drop in temperatures from the 30s and 40s to the single digits by Friday sunrise. Wind chills will drop as much as 20 to 25 below zero.

Dangerous Cold

A WIND CHILL WATCH is in effect for the dangerously cold conditions. Remember, frostbite can occur within 30 minutes, so it is important to avoid being outside for any length of time.

Winter Alerts

Christmas Weekend

Christmas Eve remains dangerously cold with mid to upper teens along with wind chills 5 above zero to 10 to 15 below zero.

Weekend Outlook

Christmas Day, the arctic chill continues with temperatures in the single digits during the morning, low to mid 20’s during the afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

