Perfect weather continues

Weather conditions remain mild with temperatures near 80 in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains. Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the mid 50’s.

Forecast Today

Staying seasonal

Friday will be very similar with pleasant conditions and temperatures near 80.

Forecast Highs

Weekend Outlook

A disturbance off the east coast of Florida will likely bring heavy rain and wind to the coast this weekend with a flood potential Friday into Saturday. Very little impact is expected here other than a pleasant breeze and mild conditions that will continue Saturday and Sunday.

Flood Risk

Highs are expected to be in the mid 70’s on Saturday and Sunday with comfortably cool conditions in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Weekend Outlook

Fall Equinox

Given the position of the earth in relation to the sun, the earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun called the Autumnal Equinox. This marks the start of the fall season, with fall weather changes as well.

Fall Equinox

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App