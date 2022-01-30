Storm Team 11: Cooler with increasing clouds overnight – Warming trend through mid-week

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers. High near 57. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 36. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.