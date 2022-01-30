Storm Team 11: Cooler with increasing clouds overnight – Warming trend through mid-week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers. High near 57. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 36. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss