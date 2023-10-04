Warm Weather Continues

Weather conditions remain unchanged with a mostly sunny sky and warm temperatures.

Weather Change

The season’s first real cold front arrives Friday night ushering in some significantly cooler conditions for the weekend. Showers will be possible late Friday into Saturday morning, while the chilly air will be here to stay this weekend.

High temperatures will be in the low 60’s Saturday, upper 50’s Sunday for the Tri-Cities. Mountains will be cooler with upper 40’s to low 50’s. Lows will dip into the upper 30’s in the Tri-Cities, low 30’s in the mountains Sunday morning.

Fall Color update

Given the cooler weather changes this weekend, fall color will continue to develop with near peak color in the mountains next week. Much colder conditions coming this weekend will accelerate the change.

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App