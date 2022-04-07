Cooler Today
Showers will quickly end early this morning followed by some sunshine and seasonal temperatures.
Another cold front moves through this afternoon and may kick off a few showers mid to late this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.
Chilly and Wet Friday
Showers are likely on Friday afternoon with some passing thundershowers as well. Overall, Friday will be chilly and wet.
Winter Weather This Weekend
Colder air builds into the region on Saturday leading to a rain/snow mix.
Mountains can expect some snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, and 1 to 2 inches along the Kentucky/Virginia border in the high elevations. A dusting is possible on grassy surfaces in the Tri-Cities.
Conditions clear Sunday and will manage to enjoy at least 1 day outside this weekend with sunshine and near 60 Sunday. Temperatures will be below freezing Sunday morning, so a frost/freeze is loin
