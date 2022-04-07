Cooler Today

Showers will quickly end early this morning followed by some sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

Another cold front moves through this afternoon and may kick off a few showers mid to late this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Rain chance today

Chilly and Wet Friday

Showers are likely on Friday afternoon with some passing thundershowers as well. Overall, Friday will be chilly and wet.

Winter Weather This Weekend

Colder air builds into the region on Saturday leading to a rain/snow mix.

Rain/snow showers Saturday

Mountains can expect some snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, and 1 to 2 inches along the Kentucky/Virginia border in the high elevations. A dusting is possible on grassy surfaces in the Tri-Cities.

Saturday Snow Forecast

Conditions clear Sunday and will manage to enjoy at least 1 day outside this weekend with sunshine and near 60 Sunday. Temperatures will be below freezing Sunday morning, so a frost/freeze is loin

weekend outlook

7day forecast

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP