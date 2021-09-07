Storm Team 11: Cooler start, warmer finish this afternoon with a stray mountain storm

Warmer Today

After a cooler start this morning, expect a warmer finish this afternoon with highs in the mid 80’s Tri-Cities, mid 70’s in the mountains. A southerly wind will lead to higher humidity with a stray storm possible over the mountains.

Showers Late Wednesday

A cool front will approach the area late Wednesday afternoon with a few scattered showers around. Best chance for rain remains to our south and east into the Carolinas.

Fall-Like Change

A fresh does of fall-like air means nice conditions Thursday into Friday. Sunny and mild days and clear and cool nights can be expected with highs in the upper 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

Weekend Outlook

High pressure settles over the region this weekend providing us with beautiful conditions. Daytime highs will be warm in the mid 80’s with cool nights in the 50’s.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP