Cooler Change
Temperatures are nearly 20 degrees cooler this morning. Combined with a chilly breeze, grab the winter coat on this Friday morning.
A mostly cloudy sky through the day will keep temperatures in the upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s in the mountains.
Seasonal Saturday
Enjoy a nice seasonal Saturday with sunshine and highs near 50.
Soggy Sunday
Rain spreads back into the region Sunday morning, with additional scattered showers during the afternoon and evening.
Winter Change Next Week
A change from rain to snow showers is expected with the potential for some minor mountain accumulations Monday morning. Additional rain and snow will be back mid-week.
