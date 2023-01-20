Cooler Change

Temperatures are nearly 20 degrees cooler this morning. Combined with a chilly breeze, grab the winter coat on this Friday morning.

Friday Forecast

A mostly cloudy sky through the day will keep temperatures in the upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s in the mountains.

Highs Today

Seasonal Saturday

Enjoy a nice seasonal Saturday with sunshine and highs near 50.

Weekend Outlook

Soggy Sunday

Rain spreads back into the region Sunday morning, with additional scattered showers during the afternoon and evening.

Winter Change Next Week

A change from rain to snow showers is expected with the potential for some minor mountain accumulations Monday morning. Additional rain and snow will be back mid-week.

7 Day Forecast

