Cooler change

March-like change is back today which means cooler conditions. From the 40’s this morning to the low 60’s this afternoon, seasonal weather is back. A fast-moving disturbance will lead to a small chance for a few late afternoon showers.

Forecast

Highs Today

Cool Mid-week

Given the cooler conditions, lows tonight and tomorrow night will dip into the 30’s. Patchy frost is possible especially Thursday morning. High temperatures remain near 60 Wednesday.

Lows Tonight

Highs Tomorrow

Weekend Outlook

Another storm system is expected to move through the region Saturday morning. A severe storm risk is higher to the west of our region, but there could be some strong storms Saturday morning with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Storm Risk Saturday

The rest of the weekend is looking good with seasonal 60’s and sunshine Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App