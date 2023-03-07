Cooler Today

Expect cooler changes today thanks to a cold front passing by this morning. A cool breeze along with temperatures in the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains, will make it feel a bit more like March.

Forecast Today

Highs Today

Temperatures dip below freezing tonight with upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Lows Tonight

Cooler, More Seasonal

Temperatures will continue to trend cooler Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Forecast Highs

Next Weather Maker

Rain will spread into the region Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect a soggy Friday overall with widespread rain continuing through the day.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Colder change will continue into the weekend with a breezy and chilly Saturday. Highs will range from the upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains. A few mountain flurries are possible Saturday morning with a persistent upslope flow.

Weekend Outlook

Sunday is looking cool with a chance for some scattered showers.

7 Day Forecast

