Cooler Change

A few brief showers will be around this morning with additional light scattered showers this afternoon and evening.

Rain Chances

The biggest change today is the cooler conditions with temperatures dropping into the 40’s by mid-morning. Afternoon temperatures are expected to range from the low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities with 40’s in the mountains.

Friday Forecast

Wet Weekend

Showers are expected on Saturday with cool conditions as highs remain in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

The chance for rain is less on Sunday but still some lingering showers along with milder low 60’s.

Mild Next Week

Spring warmth continues Monday with low 70’s along with late-day storms. A risk for severe storms will need to be watched Monday afternoon and evening.

7 Day Forecast

