Here is your Saturday morning Storm Team 11 weather update.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Showers, mainly after 2 am. Low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers. High near 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 51. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 8 am. High near 65. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon!