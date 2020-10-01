Storm Team 11: Cool with a stray shower possible Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Turning partly cloudy later tonight. Cool and dry. The low at 47 degrees.

Our next weather maker slides through Thursday. It will produce a mix of sun and clouds and maybe a stray shower late. That's about it since there's not much moisture associated with it. It will reinforce the cooler air. The high at 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy with a 20% rain chance Thursday night. Chilly with a low of 42 degrees.

Cool with partly cloudy skies Friday. A high near 60 degrees with 50s in the mountains.

Patchy frost is possible early Saturday with a cool fall day on tap. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Have a great night!