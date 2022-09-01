Warm Day

Enjoy a cool start to the day with widespread 50s. Sunshine will be out all day long with mid-80s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 70s in the mountains.

Today’s Forecast

Conditions remain clear and mild this evening for the Bucs game. UT game will also be very pleasant.

ETSU Bucs Football Forecast

UT Football Forecast

Rising chance for rain

Moisture makes a comeback beginning Friday with some spotty showers Friday afternoon. Scattered showers will be around Saturday afternoon and evening.

Late Week Forecast

Labor Day Weekend

The chance of rain will be rising over the weekend with mainly scattered showers Saturday afternoon. Rain and storms will become more widespread from Sunday into Monday.

Rising Rain Chances

Temperatures will be seasonal with low to mid 80’s for highs, lows in the 60’s.

