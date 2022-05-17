Beautiful Tuesday

Enjoy a clear and cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. Expect a quick rise in temperatures this morning with near 70 by midday. Afternoon temperatures will be nice with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70s in the mountains.

Forecast next 12 hours

Mid-Week Storms

Another system will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms starting late Wednesday, and continuing into Thursday.

Rain Chances This Week

Summer Heat

Summer conditions are coming as we finish the work week on Friday. We could see our first 90s of the season with record highs becoming more likely.

Workweek High Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

Summer heat continues into the weekend with hot upper 80s Saturday. An incoming cold front will put an end to the summer sizzle with developing scattered showers and storms late Saturday, becoming more likely Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Seven-day Forecast

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP