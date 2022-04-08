Weather Hazards:

What: Thundershowers with small hail/gusty winds this afternoon, mixing with snow showers in the mountains.

Watches/Warnings: Winter Weather Advisory for Blue Ridge Mtns Friday p.m. through Sunday a.m.

Winter Weather Advisory

Forecast

Chilly and Wet Friday

Showers develop this afternoon with most areas seeing the passing showers and thundershowers. Thunder, gusty winds, and small hail is possible with these passing thundershowers.

Friday Forecast

Snow begins to mix in mainly in the mountains this afternoon for elevations over 4,000 ft. Accumulations become more likely this evening into tonight.

Rain/snow showers Friday

Snow Accumulations

Elevations over 4,000 ft: 2 to 4 inches through Saturday

SW VA: 1 to 2 inches through Saturday

Tri-Cities: Dusting to half inch on ridge tops

Snow Forecast

Rest of the Weekend

Conditions clear Sunday with sunshine and low 60’s.

Weekend Outlook

Next Week

A warming trend returns next week with temperatures back in the 70’s.

7day

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP