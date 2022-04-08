Weather Hazards:
What: Thundershowers with small hail/gusty winds this afternoon, mixing with snow showers in the mountains.
Watches/Warnings: Winter Weather Advisory for Blue Ridge Mtns Friday p.m. through Sunday a.m.
Forecast
Chilly and Wet Friday
Showers develop this afternoon with most areas seeing the passing showers and thundershowers. Thunder, gusty winds, and small hail is possible with these passing thundershowers.
Snow begins to mix in mainly in the mountains this afternoon for elevations over 4,000 ft. Accumulations become more likely this evening into tonight.
Snow Accumulations
Elevations over 4,000 ft: 2 to 4 inches through Saturday
SW VA: 1 to 2 inches through Saturday
Tri-Cities: Dusting to half inch on ridge tops
Rest of the Weekend
Conditions clear Sunday with sunshine and low 60’s.
Next Week
A warming trend returns next week with temperatures back in the 70’s.
