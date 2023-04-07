Wet Day

Rain is spreading into our region and is likely area wide from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool as well with 40’s in the higher elevations, low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities.

Rain Chances

Friday Forecast

Wet and Cool Saturday

The cool and wet conditions continue into Saturday with rain expected from the Tri-Cities and areas to the south. Northern SW VA and eastern Kentucky will see less of a chance for rain. Temperatures will range from the 40’s in the mountains to the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities.

Weekend Forecast

Sunny Easter Sunday

Conditions clear with a chilly start in the 30’s but a milder finish in the mid 60’s.

Easter Sunday

Race Fans

Friday: Very wet today with rain likely much of the day along with temperatures in the low 50’s

Race Day Friday

Saturday: Rain continues especially through early to mid-afternoon. Rain tapers off during the evening.

Race Day Saturday

Sunday: Conditions clear with sunny and seasonal mid 60’s.

Race Day Sunday

