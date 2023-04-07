Wet Day
Rain is spreading into our region and is likely area wide from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool as well with 40’s in the higher elevations, low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities.
Wet and Cool Saturday
The cool and wet conditions continue into Saturday with rain expected from the Tri-Cities and areas to the south. Northern SW VA and eastern Kentucky will see less of a chance for rain. Temperatures will range from the 40’s in the mountains to the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities.
Sunny Easter Sunday
Conditions clear with a chilly start in the 30’s but a milder finish in the mid 60’s.
Race Fans
Friday: Very wet today with rain likely much of the day along with temperatures in the low 50’s
Saturday: Rain continues especially through early to mid-afternoon. Rain tapers off during the evening.
Sunday: Conditions clear with sunny and seasonal mid 60’s.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP
Storm Team 11 Weather App