Last Warm Day

Breezy and warm today with low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 70’s in the higher elevations.

Wet Saturday

A storm system moves into our area early Saturday morning bringing widespread rain to the region through sunrise. Rain may linger through mid-morning, but most of the rain pushes through early Saturday morning. Temperatures continue to trend cool with low 50’s in the mountains to the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities.

Cool Sunday

Expect chilly change Sunday morning with mid to upper 30’s in the morning followed by a breezy and cool afternoon with mid to upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the higher elevations.

Cool Next Week

A big shift in the weather pattern will lead to cool conditions next week as we move into the last week of April with highs only in the upper 50’s. Rain showers will also be more prevalent with scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

