Storm Team 11: Continued hazy and hot today with a rise in heat and humidity this weekend

Continued Hazy and Hot

Continued hot with lingering smoke in the air leading to a hazy day ahead. Temperatures will be near 90 in the Tri-Cities, while higher elevations can expect 70’s to near 80.

Hazy, Hot and Humid Weekend

As we move into the last full weekend of July, we can expect a rise in humidity, along with a small chance for rain mainly in the mountains. It’s the triple H effect with hazy, hot and humid conditions.

Scattered Rain Threat Returns

We start of next Monday with developing showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening which looks to be our best day for rain. Additional scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday, with another scattered rain threat later in the week.

