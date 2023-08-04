Drying out

After some lingering morning showers, conditions will dry out today with some afternoon sunshine. Expect seasonal mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the higher elevations.

Highs Today

Summer Heat this Weekend

With a mostly sunny sky Saturday, temperatures will rise well into the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s to low 80’s in the mountains.

Highs Saturday

Sunday will stay hot as well along with some late afternoon scattered showers and storms

Weekend Outlook

Next Week

Scattered showers and storms will be around the region Monday into Tuesday. A chance for scattered showers and storms continues through mid to late next week.

7 Day Forecast

