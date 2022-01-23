Storm Team 11: Conditions drying out and cooling down overnight – More wintry weather possible next week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Sunday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. A few rain and snow showers are possible in the afternoon. Precipitation chance 30%.

Tuesday Night: A few isolated snow showers possible early, otherwise mostly cloudy with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Snow chance 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday: A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11 am and noon, then a chance of rain afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Precipitation chance 60%.

Friday Night: A few snow showers are possible overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Snow chance 30%.

Saturday: A few flurries early, otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 34.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Have a great evening and stay warm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss