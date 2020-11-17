Storm Team 11: Coldest day of the season tomorrow

Tonight temperatures drop near 24 degrees in the Tri-Cities! Upper teens are possible in the higher elevations. It will remain mostly clear tonight.

Tomorrow will be another chilly day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. But the winds will be much calmer and the sunshine continues.

Tomorrow night will be mostly clear with lows in the 20s once again.

We remain dy and sunny through the weekend. Temperatures gradually warm in the upper 60s this weekend. Rain chances return next week.

Have a great evening!