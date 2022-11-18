Staying Cold

With temperatures in the teens and low 20s, stay warm this morning and throughout the day with temperatures rising into the low to mid-40s.

Friday Forecast

Highs Today

Friday Night Lows

Weekend Outlook

Another blast of cold air comes this weekend keeping us stuck in this winter chill through the weekend. Highs will remain in the low to mid 40’s Saturday, with upper 30’s to low 40’s Sunday. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the upper teens to low 20’s Sunday night.

Warmer Holiday Week

Warmer change will be welcomed next week with more seasonal temperatures in the 50’s. We could get closer to 60 by Wednesday, although another rainmaker will be approaching the region Thanksgiving Day and into the holiday weekend.

Holiday Weekend

7 Day Forecast

