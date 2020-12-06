Storm Team 11: Cold tonight, nice tomorrow before change returns Monday

Good evening,

It will be another cold one tonight with a low near 27 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny. High temperatures will be near 51 degrees. Clouds increase late Sunday out head of the next system with low temperatures in the lows 30s.

There is a 30% chance of showers and even snow showers, especially in the mountains, on Monday. We may see a bit of a wintry mix in the Tri-Cities. Light accumulations will be possible in the higher elevations. It will be cold and cloudy with highs only in the 30s and 40s.

We then dry out and gradually warm up for the rest of work week. Next rain chances are on Saturday.