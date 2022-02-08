Storm Team 11: Cold start Tuesday to sunny afternoon. More mild Wednesday ahead

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Tuesday morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain before 3am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss