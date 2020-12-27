Storm Team 11: Cold start to Sunday, but much warmer this afternoon

Good morning,



TODAY

Today will be much warmer with a high near 50 degrees. Lots of melting will occur today. Sunshine will be around, but clouds will be increasing especially later in day. Overnight, temperatures will be near 32 degrees.



TOMORROW

Tomorrow, a small disturbance passes by. For most it will just be cloudy. There is a 30% chance of a few passing showers. Higher elevations may see a bit of a wintry mix. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 40s. Overnight Monday, temperatures near 28 degrees.



MID-WEEK

Tuesday we will be dry and seasonable. Wednesday will be mainly dry, but an isolated shower is possible later in the day.



NEW YEAR’S

Our next system arrives for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Models are trending on more of a rain event with warmer temperatures. Rain moves in on Thursday with high temperatures very mild near 61 degrees. Overnight we will dip into the 40s. Friday, temperatures near 50 degrees in the afternoon. Rain chances continue as well. Higher elevations may see a bit of a wintry mix.