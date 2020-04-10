Storm Team 11: Cold start Saturday then milder, Heavy rain and storms Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Variable cloud cover tonight with chilly, brisk winds. There is a slight chance of showers or snow flurries mainly to the northeast of the Tri-Cities. The low at 34 degrees.

Morning clouds and a few rain or snow showers early followed by more sunshine the rest of the day. The chilly breeze continues. A high of 53 degrees.

Clear and cold Friday night. As winds relax, a frost and freeze appears likely with lows near 30 degrees.

Skies become partly cloudy by Saturday afternoon with a of 62 degrees.

Heavy rain and some thunderstorms move in Easter Sunday with forecast highs in the mid 60s.