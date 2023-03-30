Sunny and mild
After a cold morning in the low 30’s, temperatures will be on the rise in the mid 50’s around noon, mid 60’s late this afternoon.
Rain returns Friday
Moisture quickly returns Friday with widespread showers expected around the region starting in the morning. Rain will continue to be scattered throughout the day with additional showers expected into the afternoon.
Storms early Saturday
A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move into our area late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Strong winds and heavy rain are likely. Our marginal risk for severe weather is low, but there is still the potential for some damaging winds before sunrise Saturday.
The rest of the weekend is looking good with a clear sky Saturday afternoon, and plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon.
