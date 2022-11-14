November chill is back

Temperatures are cold this morning with most areas in the 20s. With sunshine today, expect warmer temperatures this afternoon with upper 40s to low 50s.

Next 12 Hours

Highs Today

Cold Week Ahead

Another weather maker moves in on Tuesday with showers likely area wide beginning Tuesday morning. It will be a cold and wet day with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday Forecast

As colder air moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday, flurries will be possible. Temperatures remain cold Wednesday and Thursday with flurries possible.

Weekend Outlook

Don’t expect much of a warm-up this weekend, but at least conditions will be brighter with sunshine and low to mid 40s, while lows will dip into the teens to low 20s

Temperatures Outlook

