November chill is back
Temperatures are cold this morning with most areas in the 20s. With sunshine today, expect warmer temperatures this afternoon with upper 40s to low 50s.
Cold Week Ahead
Another weather maker moves in on Tuesday with showers likely area wide beginning Tuesday morning. It will be a cold and wet day with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s.
As colder air moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday, flurries will be possible. Temperatures remain cold Wednesday and Thursday with flurries possible.
Weekend Outlook
Don’t expect much of a warm-up this weekend, but at least conditions will be brighter with sunshine and low to mid 40s, while lows will dip into the teens to low 20s
