Storm Team 11: Cold but sunny today, warmer tomorrow

Good afternoon!



Snow and ice may still be on some roads today, as high temperatures don’t warm much. Temperatures will be near 35 degrees in the Tri-Cities today. Tonight, temperatures near 16 degrees with mostly clear skies.



More melting is likely tomorrow as we are much warmer near 51 degrees in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Overnight Sunday temperatures will be near 32 degrees.



Our next weather maker moves in on Monday. There is a 30% chance of rain and some snow showers in higher elevations. Highs will be in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.



We remain dry Tuesday and Wednesday.



Another holiday weather maker is looking to move in on New Year’s Eve. There is a 70% chance of rain. Rain looks to switch to snow as the system passes by and cold air moves in. Storm Team 11 is watching closely.



Have a great weekend!