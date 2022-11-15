Cold and Wet

Wet weather has arrived this morning with showers in the Tri-Cities. Latest radar available here.

Icy mountain mix

Temperatures are slightly colder in the mountains where an icy mix is possible. Ground temperatures are relatively warm, but bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icy conditions.

Winter Weather Advisory

Winter weather advisories are in effect for western and northwestern North Carolina, as well as parts of southwest Virginia.

Winter Weather Advisory

Cold Week Ahead

Cold weather is here to stay this week with temperatures running way below average. Flurries will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as a clipper system moves through mid-week.

Forecast Highs

Weekend Outlook

Our weekend will be clear but cold as temperatures are expected to be in the low 40’s in the Tri-Cities along with cold upper teens to low 20’s overnight.

7 Day Forecast

