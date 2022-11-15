Cold and Wet
Wet weather has arrived this morning with showers in the Tri-Cities. Latest radar available here.
Temperatures are slightly colder in the mountains where an icy mix is possible. Ground temperatures are relatively warm, but bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icy conditions.
Winter weather advisories are in effect for western and northwestern North Carolina, as well as parts of southwest Virginia.
Cold Week Ahead
Cold weather is here to stay this week with temperatures running way below average. Flurries will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as a clipper system moves through mid-week.
Weekend Outlook
Our weekend will be clear but cold as temperatures are expected to be in the low 40’s in the Tri-Cities along with cold upper teens to low 20’s overnight.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP