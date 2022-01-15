Storm Team 11: Cloudy with the upper 20s overnight – Light freezing rain possible early Sunday morning

Forecast

Good Saturday evening. Here is a Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 7 pm, then a chance of snow after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Precipitation chance 30%.

Sunday: Wintry mix before 2 pm, then rain likely. High near 38. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Precipitation chance 80%.

Sunday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 3 am. Cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Snow chance 60%.

M.L.King Day: A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of snow before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Snow chance 40%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers before 3 am, then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 27. Precipitation chance 60%.

Thursday: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Have an amazing rest of your Saturday evening.

