Storm Team 11: Cloudy with fog this morning, sunny and warm afternoon

Drying out and clearing out
Showers have ended while fog will be setting in this morning reducing visibility around the region. Visibility may drop to less than ¼ of a mile, so travel safely.
The afternoon is looking bright and beautiful with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s to low 70s in the mountains.
Warm Weekend Ahead
Summer heat makes a comeback this weekend with plenty of sunshine Saturday with mid-80s, mid to upper 80s Sunday. Moisture begins to return Sunday, giving us a small chance for spotty storms mainly in the mountains Sunday afternoon and evening.
Summer Weather Pattern Next Week
A very summer-like weather pattern is taking shape next week with morning sunshine, warm and humid conditions, followed by scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms.
