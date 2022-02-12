Here is your Saturday morning Storm Team 11 update.

Today: A 30 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain before 1 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 1 am and 4 am, then a chance of snow after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A few snow showers early with a slight chance of flurries before 10 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Showers likely. High near 65. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Low around 38. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A few flurries possible in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Snow chance 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.