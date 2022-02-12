Here is your Saturday morning Storm Team 11 update.
Today: A 30 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: A chance of rain before 1 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 1 am and 4 am, then a chance of snow after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A few snow showers early with a slight chance of flurries before 10 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday: Showers likely. High near 65. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Low around 38. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: A few flurries possible in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Snow chance 20%.
Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.