Forecast

Afternoon sunshine

After a cloudy and cool morning, the afternoon will feel extra nice Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid-60s in the Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains.

Thursday Forecast

Highs Today

Seasonal Change

Friday will be bright and beautiful with a cold morning followed by a seasonal afternoon with highs nearing 70.

Highs Tomorrow

Weekend Outlook

Enjoy a nice Saturday with some sunshine and low 70’s. Another rainmaker develops and moves into our region on Sunday with scattered showers around during the afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Halloween

Given the faster timing of our next rainmaker, Monday looks less wet with some lingering showers, but the best time for rain looks to favor Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

