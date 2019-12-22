Storm Team 11: Cloudy Sunday, few showers possible

Storm Team 11



Sunday, December 22, 2019



Good morning!



A cloudy Sunday is in the forecast with temperatures this afternoon topping out in the mid 50s. A few, light showers may try to pass through this evening into the overnight hours, mainly for areas in northeast Tennessee and North Carolina. There is a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures tonight dip near 40 degrees.



That slight rain chance continues for early Monday morning. We will start the day off mostly cloudy but may see some clearing by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s.



Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look to be similar forecast. Mild days are in store with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.



The 60 degree afternoon days look to continue through the rest of the work week.



Have a great Sunday!