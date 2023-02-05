Good afternoon everyone Here is a look at the forecast for the rest of your week.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid-30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-40s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Make it a great Sunday!