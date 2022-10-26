Cloudy and Cooler
After several days of sunshine and 70s, October weather is back with a cloudy sky through the day, even some patchy drizzle possible late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are mild now, but compared to near 80, our afternoon will be noticeably cooler with low 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains.
Seasonal Change
Conditions remain mostly cloudy and cool Thursday with low to mid-60s. Sunshine will be back Friday with a mild end to the work week as temperatures near 70.
Weekend Outlook
Enjoy a nice Saturday with some sunshine and low 70s. Another rainmaker develops and moves into our region on Sunday with scattered showers around late in the afternoon.
Halloween
Scattered showers are expected with temperatures in the mid-60s.
