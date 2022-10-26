Cloudy and Cooler

After several days of sunshine and 70s, October weather is back with a cloudy sky through the day, even some patchy drizzle possible late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are mild now, but compared to near 80, our afternoon will be noticeably cooler with low 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Highs Today

Seasonal Change

Conditions remain mostly cloudy and cool Thursday with low to mid-60s. Sunshine will be back Friday with a mild end to the work week as temperatures near 70.

High Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

Enjoy a nice Saturday with some sunshine and low 70s. Another rainmaker develops and moves into our region on Sunday with scattered showers around late in the afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Halloween

Scattered showers are expected with temperatures in the mid-60s.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP