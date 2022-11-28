Cloudy and cooler

A few showers will linger this morning thanks to a cold front passing through. Expect a cloudy and cooler day with highs in the mid-50s in the Tri-Cities and 40s in the higher elevations.

Our next system will take shape Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with showers developing and overtaking the region. Expect a wet Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with rain likely. Conditions clear Wednesday afternoon along with cooler change Wednesday night.

Showers will be possible Saturday, while rain chances rise Sunday with scattered showers developing around the region. Temperatures look to be seasonal with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

