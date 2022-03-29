Cloudy and Cool

With clouds streaming in across the region, expect a mainly cloudy day with temperatures remaining cool for this time of the year, ranging from the mid-50s in the Tri-Cities to the upper-40s in the mountains.

Windy and warm Wednesday

Warm weather makes a quick comeback Wednesday with temperatures warming into the mid-70s.

Winds increase during Wednesday afternoon with high winds in the mountains and foothills of East Tennessee.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Severe Threat Wednesday

A squall line will evolve late Wednesday for areas over middle and western Tennessee. Severe storms will be possible Wednesday evening from Nashville to Memphis.

Greatest risk for severe storms will be from Alabama to Mississippi.

Our overall risk for severe weather is low in our area thanks to a weakening squall line early Thursday.

Severe threat shifts eastward on Thursday with a slight risk in Virginia and North Carolina.

Nice Spring weekend ahead

Weather conditions will look and feel like early April with highs in the mid-60s. Expect only a slight chance of spotty showers on Saturday.

