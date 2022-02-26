Good Saturday evening. Here is your updated Storm Team 11 forecast.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 9 pm, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Enjoy the rest of your night.