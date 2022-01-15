Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cool afternoon – Winter weather moves in early Sunday

Good Saturday afternoon. Here is a Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: A few showers possible. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 3 pm, then rain likely after 3 pm. High near 38. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Precipitation chance 80%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 9 pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Precipitation chance 60%.

M.L.King Day: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of flurries before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: A slight chance of sprinkles and flurries before noon, then a slight chance of sprinkles between noon and 1 pm, then a chance of rain after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Rain chance 60%.

Wednesday Night: Rain likely before 1 am, then rain and snow likely between 1 am and 3 am, then snow likely after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Precipitation chance 60%.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Precipitation chance 40%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday: A few snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Precipitation chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.

