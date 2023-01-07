Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead.

Today: Mostly cloudy early this afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of drizzle early this afternoon, then a chance of sprinkles early this afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sunday: Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday Night: Cloudy. Showers are likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix is possible, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Have a great afternoon.