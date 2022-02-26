Good Saturday morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 3 am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

Sunday: Rain likely, mainly before 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch is possible.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.