Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cold overnight with a few mountain snow showers possible – More sunshine and warmer for Monday

Good Sunday evening. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. A few rain and snow showers are possible in the afternoon. Precipitation chance 30%.
Tuesday Night: A few isolated snow showers possible early, otherwise mostly cloudy with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Snow chance 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday: A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11 am and noon, then a chance of rain afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Precipitation chance 60%.
Friday Night: A few snow showers are possible overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Snow chance 30%.
Saturday: A few flurries early, otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 34.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Have a great evening and stay warm.