Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cold overnight with a few mountain snow showers possible – More sunshine and warmer for Monday

Good Sunday evening. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. A few rain and snow showers are possible in the afternoon. Precipitation chance 30%.

Tuesday Night: A few isolated snow showers possible early, otherwise mostly cloudy with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Snow chance 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday: A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11 am and noon, then a chance of rain afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Precipitation chance 60%.

Friday Night: A few snow showers are possible overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Snow chance 30%.

Saturday: A few flurries early, otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 34.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Have a great evening and stay warm.